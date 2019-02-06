Grand Opening Celebration of Motto Mortgage Consultants

Motto Mortgage has announced that a new office is now open in the Detroit metropolitan area.

Motto Mortgage Consultants will hold a grand opening celebration in Sterling Heights, Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 14460 Lakeside Circle, Suite 140. The fête will include a ribbon-cutting by the Mayor of Sterling Heights, Michael C. Taylor, and The Sterling Heights Chamber of Commerce, as well as hor d’oeuvres, giveaways and a mini Valentine’s Day marketplace. Wines for Humanity will provide samplings of exclusive wines from around the world, with proceeds from sales benefiting Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeast Michigan.

Established by Brigitte Kaliszewski, an accomplished local mortgage broker with more than 25 years’ experience in all aspects of the mortgage industry, Motto Mortgage Consultants is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage serving the Detroit metro area.

“With our unique business model, Motto Mortgage Consultants provides enormous benefits to our customers,” says Kaliszewski. “We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender while offering the flexibility, autonomy, competitive mortgage options and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker.”

Kaliszewski, who was born and raised in Rochester Hills and attended Oakland University, will also serve as the lead loan originator for Motto Mortgage Consultants. With a background in credit unions, Kaliszewski is very service-oriented and wants what is best for the consumer.

“Every single homebuyer is unique,” Kaliszweksi says. “My No. 1 goal is to help people make their home-buying dreams a reality. With the multitude of loan products I am able to offer at Motto Mortgage Consultants, I can do just that.”

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loan options from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers options, because no loan is one-size-fits-all. Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

The gala is open to all members of the community.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.