Realty ONE Group Names New Creative Director Shari Eaton

Realty ONE Group has announced that Shari Eaton is joining the California-based real estate franchisor as creative director, bringing extensive experience with her, including work with tech giants Nest and Apple. The company is one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the nation, founded on a mission to revolutionize the real estate industry, including its marketing and branding initiatives.

“Shari’s experience in product and brand design are exactly what we need to grow this revolutionary brand around the world and to appeal to a new-age consumer,” says Realty ONE Group’s Chief Brand Officer David King. “Her design and advertising work with innovative, legendary brands will help us think beyond real estate and build impactful experiences with everyone we touch, from the franchisees to our real estate professionals. We’ve started a movement in our industry and Shari’s got the talent to make Realty ONE Group the new standard in design.”

Beyond Nest and Apple, Eaton successfully built online brand identities and voices for global agencies Grey Global Digital and Salt Branding. An award-winning designer in print and advertising, Eaton graduated from The Creative Circus’ Advertising and Design Program and has worked in that field since 2006.

“I’m honored to be a part of such an innovative in-house creative team with a company that’s intentionally disrupted its own industry,” says Eaton. “My goal is to take all the design knowledge I accumulated in my years in advertising and help Realty ONE Group’s brand shine. Many people already know the brand, and we are going to continue to reinforce our name and voice within the industry.”

Innovation and design are already a huge part of Realty ONE Group’s focus. The company was given two VEGA Digital Awards for its UNbrokerage Virtual Reality (VR) game in 2017 for Game or Application in Digital Marketing and Innovative/Experimental in Digital Marketing. The VR game was one of the first of its kind in real estate and was designed to allow Realty ONE Group agents a personal experience to understand the tools available to them through the global franchisor.

Eaton joins a growing group of executives who have recently signed on to Realty ONE Group, including Director of Training Kathy Baker, Vice President of Global Communications Cory Jo Vasquez and King. Realty ONE Group now has over 160 locations in 35 states and four provinces in Canada.

For more information, please visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.