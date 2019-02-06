A Simpler Approach to Moving

MoveEasy Takes the Stress out of the Process

For Kim Luckow, director of Operations at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty in Mason, Ohio, anytime the firm’s 600 agents can offer their clients something of value, it’s a win-win for everyone involved. That’s exactly why she took a colleague’s advice and signed on with MoveEasy—a relocation technology company whose services are free to brokerages, agents and clients—after being introduced to company Founder and CEO Venkatesh Ganapathy at an industry event.

“Venkatesh told me about what they were doing, and not only was I intrigued by the concept, but also, it sounded like it would be a nice value-add for our agents and clients,” says Luckow, who goes on to explain that the platform is a boon when it comes to recruitment and retention, as well.

Content Square 1.

Offering a combination of online and human concierge service, MoveEasy doesn’t just simplify the moving process. It also provides clients the ability to complete all their moving tasks from one place. This includes mail forwarding, utility transfers, driver’s license updating, car shipping, self-storage and everything in between. A personalized moving checklist also helps clients stay on top of their move with a week-by-week plan.

A huge proponent of supporting the home team, Luckow explains that the decision to begin working with MoveEasy (based in Columbus, Ohio) was a no-brainer.

“We were lucky enough to join forces when they were getting their wits about them and developing the product over the last few years,” says Luckow, who can’t say enough about the platform and the way it was designed to work seamlessly in the background.

Content Square 2.

In fact, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty has the automated moving platform integrated with Dotloop.

“As long as agents are using Dotloop, as soon as a deal is marked pending, MoveEasy gets notified, and an invitation goes out to the client,” says Luckow, who has been working with MoveEasy for the past three years.

From there, clients are directed to a back-end site where they can take care of all their moving needs in one place. Further, agents can log in at any time and upload service providers and vendors.

Content Square 3.

“This provides agents the opportunity to reach out—even a year down the road—and remind clients that their home warranty is expiring, or ask if they need any work done, and direct them back to their MoveEasy account,” says Luckow.

Not only can brokerages add their preferred cleaners, painters, etc., but customers can access these preferred vendors at any time—even after closing. Moreover, customers have access to a human concierge for all these services during the transaction and after they close on the home, providing a concierge for life.

While purchasing a house can be a challenging proposition in and of itself, preparing for the actual move can be just as time-consuming. But with MoveEasy, the process can be an enjoyable experience across the board.

“Moving is tough, so anytime you can get someone to pitch in and help, it makes the agent look good in the client’s eye,” says Luckow, “and having a moving concierge service takes some of the onus off of moving someone, which is a nice benefit.”

In Luckow’s opinion, all of this makes the firm’s agents appear more conscientious, as it makes it look as though they’re taking their job seriously. The feedback she’s received from her agents is further proof that choosing to work with MoveEasy was the right decision.

“The agents love that the correspondence is going out on their behalf and that it’s branded to them, which also goes a long way toward making the brokerage look good,” says Luckow.

“It’s great to be working with a company that’s all-in on their product,” concludes Luckow. “The team at MoveEasy is always engaged, and any time I’ve had an issue, I’ve always gotten an immediate response.”

For more information, please visit www.moveeasy.com.

Paige Tepping is RISMedia’s managing editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at paige@rismedia.com.