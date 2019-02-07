5 Workplace Tools to Boost Your Productivity

If you’re just dipping your toes into your real estate flow, you may be overwhelmed with the myriad of tech tools at your fingertips. Below are five smart workplace apps to keep you on track, connect you with fellow agents, and more.

Zapier. This app gives you the ability to link up over 1,000 different apps, so you can easily transfer info or move through a workflow from one app to another without entering a zillion different passwords. Think Slack, Quickbooks, Google Sheets, Google Docs, and more.

Trello. This web-based project management app is all about collaboration, and perfect for real estate businesses big and small. Create and access boards, lists, notes and more to organize, prioritize and connect with fellow agents or team members.

Wunderlist. This cloud-based task management platform will keep your daily to-dos on track. Perfect for families sharing grocery lists or agents slogging through itemized tasks.

Teamviewer. If you’re thinking of joining a team, you might consider this, especially if working remotely. Teamviewer allows you to screenshare, ideal for troubleshooting, project management, remote meeting access, and more.

Pushbullet. This communication app is a real estate pros dream. It toggles together incoming communication from all your favorite apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, your SMS messages, and more, so you can easily communicate with clients and team members from one platform.