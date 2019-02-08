7 Steps to Hiring the Perfect Mover

Moving can be one of the most stressful events in Canadians’ lives. Finding a reputable, top-notch mover can seem like a daunting task, but a necessary one to ensure your move is as seamless as possible.

Here are seven tips to help you find the moving company that best suits your family’s needs:

Ask for recommendations. Word of mouth is one of the best ways to hook up with a moving company that is going to look after you. Ask your friends, family and REALTOR® who they have worked with. Remember to have a few companies come in to give you an estimate. Once you have a couple of names, do an online search to check their reputation.

Show them everything. When reps from the companies arrive to give you an in-home estimate, make sure you show them everything you have that will need to be boxed up. Ask each one if they will give you a written estimate with a price cap of what you might be expected to pay. Ask each company questions about the packing and moving process. After all, these are your personal belongings. You want them treated respectfully.

Compare estimates. It may not be that the company with the lowest estimate is the right one for you. There are other things to consider. Try to negotiate the best possible rate from the company that most appeals to you.

Make a more detailed check. You’re probably armed with a lot of information about these movers by now. Take all that and go online again. It’s time to confirm some details. Find out how long each has been in business, and their general online rating.

Make sure the company is licenced and insured. Outright ask them if they are insured and licenced as movers. See what feedback they’ve been given online and if possible, actually visit their office.

Choose your mover. Once you feel you have enough information on the companies you’ve screened, choose the one that you think will be the best fit. Confirm your moving dates and details and get a signed order for service.

Get a copy of the inventory list. Getting a copy of this list will ensure that all your possessions are accounted for. Also, give the movers precise directions on how to get to your new home. Give them a number where they can reach you and get one from them as well.