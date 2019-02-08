8 Hacks for Packing Your Suitcase

Parts of Canada can be so cold during winter months that your nostrils feel like they’re freezing together when you breathe. It’s no wonder many folks like to pack their bags in the dead of winter and head for the sun and sea.

Even if you’re not heading to the sun in particular, making the packing part of your journey less stressful entails incorporating some packing tricks, especially when space is at a premium.

Check out these eight packing ideas:

Make a list. Writing everything down that you’d like to take on your trip will ensure you don’t forget anything. By the same token, it can also help you not to take the things you won’t really need. Overpacking is a waste of time and may cause you to have to pay extra for your overweight luggage.

Liquids go in a bag on their own. There is nothing worse than opening up your suitcase to find your clothes covered in shampoo or the oil you use to remove your makeup. Make sure you separate liquids and carry them in a clear toiletry bag or even in Ziplock bags.

Roll ‘em up. Rolling your clothes saves a heck of a lot of space, especially when used with packing cubes which keep everything contained in your luggage. They also maximize valuable packing space.

Carry on essentials. You never know what might happen with an airline, so packing a change of clothes in your carry-on bag along with essentials like toiletries and medications is a very wise idea.

Mini versions. Lugging along full-size products only adds weight and hassle. You can get pretty much everything in travel sizes these days—from shampoo and conditioner to deodorant, toothpaste and mouthwash. They’re so much easier to carry.

Dryer sheets. They aren’t just for the dryer. They can keep your clothes smelling fresh in the harshest of conditions. Putting a couple in your shoe bag is a great idea, too.

Leave out “just in case” items. No matter where in the world you’re off to, you’re likely to be able to buy certain things you need if you’ve forgotten them. So, leave that umbrella at home.

Tissue paper hates wrinkles. When you roll your clothes with sheets of tissue paper or put them between your folded clothes, the friction between items is reduced and so are the wrinkles—a great excuse for leaving your travel iron at home.