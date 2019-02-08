A Garden To-Do List You Can Start Right Now

Now that February has arrived, homeowners are anticipating the upcoming spring season and everything that comes along with it.

Warmer temperatures are on their way. By mid-February, colder zones throughout the country will be approaching the last frost of the season, making it the perfect time for homeowners in frost-free zones to begin taking care of the lawn and garden chores that mark the beginning of the growing season.

Since February is known for unpredictable weather, be sure to watch the forecasts for late frosts. But for most of us, says Today’s Homeowner host Danny Lipford, most plants are beginning to stir from dormancy, so February is a good time to begin the following garden jobs:

Trees and shrubs. Prune roses, if you haven’t done so already, and plant new bare-root roses, trees and shrubs as soon as the danger of hard frost has passed. This can be done immediately in warmer zones.

Perennials and bulbs. Look for early bulb sprouts as a sign of spring. If you have bulbs stored, check for and discard any withered ones. In warmer zones, you can begin to plant summer-flowering bulbs and perennials.

Annuals and containers. Plant and/or fertilize winter-blooming pansies with a bloom-boosting fertilizer and begin planting spring annuals following the last of the frost.

Fruits, veggies and herbs. Prune fruit trees and grape vines, and spray fruit trees before new growth begins. Give potted herbs a dose of nutrition by replacing the top inch of soil with fresh compost. Plant cool-weather plants like cabbage, kale and lettuce in cooler climes—and tomatoes and other spring and summer veggies in warmer zones.

Lawns. Herbicides and crabgrass controllers can be applied as soon as soil temperatures have reached 55 degrees Fahrenheit for four or five consecutive days.