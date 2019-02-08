Repainting Rooms Before Selling Your Home

The cue may be in the hue. Paint colours matter when you’re selling your home. Not everyone is going to be dazzled by that puce colour you’ve chosen for your rec room. Canadians have an affinity for certain colours and these shades could actually make or break a real estate deal.

Warming up the interior of your home is warming up to possible buyers. With that in mind, you might want to take this list of shades to your nearest paint store and give your place some new life before listing it.

The kitchen: Recent data from Zillow shows that Canadians love a buttery yellow or grey-blue in the kitchen. It was shown that a yellow kitchen increased the selling price of a home by more than $1,350, while gray-blue elevated the selling price by more than $1,800.

The bathroom: Apparently, blue isn’t just for the kitchen. When you paint your bathroom a light blue hue, it could actually help your home to sell for $5,000 more than you expected. So, if you’ve been shying away from a nautical-themed bathroom, you might want to revisit the idea.

The bedrooms: It seems blue is where it’s at with many home buyers. Stats indicate that a soft cerulean in a matte finish in a bedroom got sellers more than $1,800 more than they predicted. Adding some white baseboards and natural wood elements added even more appeal. Stay away from browns, though, because they apparently lower the price by about $236.

The living room: Here is where brown can shine, especially light beige or a grey-brown. These colours add to the coziness of the room, not to mention padding your pocketbook with a possible $2,000 extra when it comes to the selling price.

The dining room: A lovely purple-blue will bode well in your dining room. This colour will give your formal eating area a more stately, refined feeling. Dining rooms painted in this palette netted about $1,900 more than those homes with dining areas painted white or off white.

The exterior: It’s important to remember the outside of your home, too, if it’s painted. For this, homebuyers were most often attracted to “greige,” a combo of beige and grey. This trendy colour earned sellers nearly $3,500 more than what they were expecting to get for their homes.

The front door: Yes, you should give it some new life with a new coat of paint, if it has seen better days. No surprise here—a navy blue front door could actually add more than $1,500 to the selling price of your home.