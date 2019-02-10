Howard Hanna Holds Annual Awards Events to Celebrate Successes

Every February, while many people are trying to predict the Super Bowl winner or speculating about the Oscars, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services holds its own Awards Events.

“It’s important to us to make sure our talented, hardworking agents and offices get the recognition they deserve,” says CEO Helen Hanna Casey. “We hold regional Awards Events to recognize and celebrate top agents, top offices and other outstanding achievements during the year just ended. 2018 was a great year in the real estate business; we have lots to celebrate including new, agent-based technology and marketing platforms that will benefit our sellers and buyers in 2019.”

In addition to Hanna Casey, the Awards Events are hosted by Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna, IV, president of Real Estate Brokerage; Howard W. “Hoddy” Hanna, III, chairman; Annie Hanna Cestra, executive vice president and COO; state presidents and managers; along with all department heads.

This year, there are nine Howard Hanna Awards Events, which began in Pittsburgh for the Pennsylvania offices on Feb. 5 at the David Lawrence Convention Center, then continued with the Southeast Region Awards on Feb. 6 in Norfolk, Va. Next are the Ohio Awards in Cleveland on Feb. 11 and the Michigan Awards in Ann Arbor on Feb. 12. The New York Awards begin Feb. 14 in Buffalo; Feb. 15 in Rochester; Feb. 26 in Binghamton for the Southern Tier offices; Feb. 27 in Syracuse for the Central and Northern New York offices; and Feb. 28 in Saratoga Springs for the Capital Region offices.

While the actual award categories vary per region, top producers in each office are recognized for sales and listings, and there is a special award category for agents who have lots of happy clients. The Howard Hanna Quality Service Award is based on client reviews and is bestowed on agents who go above and beyond to help their clients buy and sell homes. The National Sales Excellence Award by The Realty Alliance recognizes agents who rank in the top 3 percent of real estate agents nationally. The Top Fundraising Awards recognize the offices that raised the most money during the annual Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fundraising Campaign that has raised and donated more than $16 million to local children’s hospitals. Other awards include Hanna Financial, Relocation and Business Development, One Team One Dream and Top Office.

Howard Hanna also uses this time to recognize agents who qualified for special bonuses, such as the HannaMobile program, which pays for driving a branded car; the Hanna Income Advantage program, which provides agents with a monthly check so they can focus on their clients rather than income; Hanna Travel’s two annual trips—this year to Greece for the top-tier producers and their guests, and to Jamaica, at an all-inclusive resort for four days/three nights for the next tier.

