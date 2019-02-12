Show Your Pet Some Love

NAR PULSE—Valentine’s Day is a great day to spoil your pet a little more than you usually do. Show that special four-legged someone you care with ASPCA® Pet Health Insurance plans available to NAR members through the REALTOR Benefits® Program. Plans provide great rates and special savings, including a multi-pet discount. Learn more!

Deduction. Deduction. Deduction.

Real estate is all about location, but when it comes to taxes, deductions are key. Tell your agents to log in to NAR’s Center for REALTOR® Financial Wellness to learn how to make the most of their deductions, and access tips and tools for all their financial needs. Get started today.

Create Compelling Listing Presentations With Tools From RPR®

As a real estate professional, your listing presentation is one of the most important pieces of communication you can share with potential clients. It’s your resume, a capabilities brochure and a first impression all rolled into one. Learn more.