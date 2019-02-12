Realtor.comÂ® Selects Huge as New Advertising Agency of Record

Realtor.comÂ® has selected advertising agency Huge to serve as its creative agency of record, effective immediately. As one of the most respected and valuable brands in home search, realtor.com will leverage Huge’s creative expertise to help continue to build the realtor.comÂ brand through comprehensive advertising and marketing programs.

“Huge demonstrated exceptional creativity and big ideas, combined with a digital-first approach, which made a compelling case for moving forward and officially establishing this new relationship,” saysÂ Andrew Strickman, head of brand and chief creative for realtor.com. “We are on growth trajectory and, to capitalize on and extend that momentum, we wanted a fresh take on our brand. As our new creative agency of record, we’re confident that Huge will bring world-class strategic expertise and creative thinking to telling the realtor.com story while communicating the value of our products and services to homebuyers.”

Michael Koziol, global chief executive officer of Huge, says, “It is a big opportunity for our team at Huge to partner with realtor.com. As the brand that defined the category of home search, they’ve done a great job providing highly accurate for-sale data and we are excited to help them extend their brand reputation in the category. This is the challenge that Huge was built to take on: making best-in-class marketing and user experience work together with smart ambitious marketers.”

The business will be led out of Huge Brooklyn.Â Realtor.com retained the services of Joanne Davis Consulting, Inc.,Â NewÂ York, N.Y., to assist in the agency review process.

