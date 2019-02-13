Inaugural Real Estate Conference for Women Promises to Empower Women to Reach Their Potential and Bring Their Dream Business to Life

Livy Brynn, LLC (t/a Livy Girl Coaching for Women) is excited to introduce a unique, industry-disrupting, nothing-else-like-it, woman-centric-without-apology conference for women in real estate called She’s Unstoppable Live, happening April 9-10, 2019 in the greater metro D.C. area.

More than 500 ladies from throughout the U.S. and Canada will gather to hear from industry influencers, top brokers and agents, including Keynote Speaker Dottie Herman (CEO of Douglas Elliman, who Forbes named the “Richest Self-Made Woman in Real Estate”); Tracy Tutor (top agent and star of Bravo TV’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles”); Sue Yannaccone (executive VP of Coldwell Banker); Heather Ozur (president of the Women’s Council of Realtors®); Stephanie Vittaco (top agent with Keller Williams); and Ann Dashiell (top agent with Compass).

Also speaking from the stage are branding, marketing and social media experts, including Christina Ethridge (Facebook guru), Rachel Ngom (Pinterest leads maven), Lauren Taylor, Loida Velasquez (YouTube sensation), and Debra Trappen (sought-after empowerment speaker).

The featured charity is the Beverly Carter Foundation, focused on keeping agents safer in the workplace.

According to host Jan Copeland, “This is not your typical “real estate conference.” She’s Unstoppable Live is a life-changing, soul-rocking experience—with content and speakers specially curated by women, for women. Our mission is to empower and elevate women to new levels of awesomeness in their business and their life.”

Major companies in the real estate space show their support for the “women empowering women” mission by serving as sponsors. Sponsors include realtor.com®, All Things Real Estate, Wells Fargo Home Mortgage, RISMedia, Real Estate Staging Association, the Women’s Council of Realtors® and womanUP!

“Women have a unique voice and She’s Unstoppable Live is a special place where that voice can be heard and embraced, in an atmosphere of support, inspiration and sisterhood,” explains co-host Judy Weber. “Attendees will learn how to go from ‘How do I do this?’ to ‘I got this!'”

To register or learn more about the agenda and the event hosts, speakers and breakout session leaders, please visit www.ShesUnstoppableLive.com. For more information, contact the conference hosts at hello@ShesUnstoppableLive.com.