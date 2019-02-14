How to Win in Business and Life

Our society is captivated by winners—the people who’ve achieved success and the American Dream and make the process look effortless. In America, we’re guaranteed the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; however, many people feel the American Dream is impossible to reach today.

As an emigrant who came to America from Ireland with less than $100 and went on to build wealth and a successful company, I think the American Dream is alive and well. With hard work, persistence, and a commitment to learning, success and the American Dream can be within reach.

Here are seven tips that encourage success:

Focus on your goals.When challenges arise, think about the impact that reaching your goals will have on your life. This will help you face and overcome any challenges. If you’ve only recently started setting goals, be sure to write them down…and be specific.

Have a positive attitude.People prefer to work with positive people, and your clients are no different. A positive attitude helps build relationships, leading to repeat business and referrals. One of the best ways to develop a positive attitude is to fill your mind with positive stories, music, books, etc.

Master the fundamentals.The fundamentals are timeless strategies to use regardless of the state of the market. Instead of relying on gimmicks, focus on the basics—the productive activities that have a proven record of creating results (e.g., phone calls, personal notes, monthly marketing materials and small gifts to your top-referring clients). Do at least two hours of lead generation each day, making it one of your top priorities for the day.

Be consistent. Consistency builds habits, and to be consistent, it’s important to have a system. Systems allow you to provide excellent service to your clients and stay connected with them long after the transaction has closed. Do the necessary tasks—daily lead-generating activities and asking for referrals—and the results will come. Find a mentor.Successful people are always looking to improve. Seek a mentor who’s further along the path you’re on and ask for advice and assistance. Having a mentor will ensure you stay on the path to success.

Do what it takes.One of the common traits found in the stories of successful emigrants is a willingness to do whatever it takes to succeed. Tap into this trait by practicing longer and more often in order to build your skills, and seek out solutions to the challenges you face.

Never give up.It’s impossible to achieve anything if you quit when a challenge arises. Determination is crucial when it comes to achieving success.

The American Dream is alive and well, and by practicing the tips above, you can get on the path to achieve success in both your business and personal life. My belief in the American Dream is so strong that I wrote a best-selling book about it: “The Emigrant Edge: How to Make It Big in America,” which is in stores and online.

Brian Buffini was born and raised in Dublin, Ireland, and immigrated to San Diego in 1986, where he became the classic American rags to riches story. After becoming one of the nation’s top REALTORS®, he founded Buffini& Company, an organization dedicated to sharing his powerful lead-generation systems with others. Based in Carlsbad, Calif., Buffini & Company has trained over 3 million business professionals in 37 countries and currently coaches more than 25,000 business people across North America. Today, Brian’s a New York Times best-selling author and reaches over 1 million listeners a year through his popular “Brian Buffini Show” podcast.

For more information, please pick up a copy of Buffini’s latest book “The Emigrant Edge,” or visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.