How Many Facebook Pages Can I Post To?

By default your ACE account can automatically post to two (2) Facebook business Pages. If you have admin or editor rights to more than two Facebook Pages you will see all pages but only be able to select two of them to receive automatic posting. If you would like ACE to post to more than two Facebook Pages please click below to contact ACE support.
Note: As of August 2018 Facebook no longer permits ACE, or any similar automatic posting service, to post to Facebook personal Profiles; ACE can only post to Facebook business Pages.
