How Many Facebook Pages Can I Post To?

By default your ACESocial account can automatically post to two (2) Facebook business Pages. If you have admin or editor rights to more than two Facebook Pages you will see all pages but only be able to select two of them to receive automatic posting. If you would like ACESocial to post to more than two Facebook Pages please click below to contact ACESocial support.

Note: As of August 2018 Facebook no longer permits ACESocial, or any similar automatic posting service, to post to Facebook personal Profiles; ACESocial can only post to Facebook business Pages.

