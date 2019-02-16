Community and Training Lead to Explosive Growth

In the following interview, Matt Side, owner/sales manager of Realty ONE Group Eclipse in Spokane, Wash., discusses coaching and training, and how his brand helps his brokerage succeed.

Region Served: Washington

Years in Real Estate: 9 years licensed, over 18 in other real estate-related roles

Number of Offices: 1

Number of Agents: 24

How important is training in implementing structure that will ultimately lead to a thriving business?

One of the things I’m really passionate about is training and coaching the brokers I interact with. Training is critical, especially with such a huge number of brokers getting into the business. I’ve observed a lack of education, where brokers don’t understand specific nuances of transaction paperwork.

Our office created a program that tells brokers how to best structure the contract in a real estate transaction and other nuances to give clients an experience as if they were a practiced broker instead of a rookie. It really makes a difference and is critical to their success whether young or old, in addition to being critical to the success of the brokerage.

In what ways does branding play a role in capturing leads and selling homes?

The Realty ONE Group brand as an enhancement and a support for the local real estate broker is what makes the difference. If that branding is not accessible and easily applied by the broker in their daily business, it is irrelevant and not helpful. It is one of our great strengths that all of our brokers have access to completed marketing products, as well as the base marketing assets that allow them to customize their marketing materials with clean, compelling branding.

What are you doing differently that elevates your brokerage above the rest?

We’re adding value and giving more to our brokers at the same time. There’s a gap in the application of training with other brokerages, and that’s what we fill. Through our practical training—REALTOR® Life Hack—we boil it down to the top five apps, top five podcasts and other things that will give brokers ideas on how to grow their business.

How do you measure success in your business?

We all win together at Realty ONE Group. We’re motivated to help brokers do more transactions, and we’re not just a place where brokers hang their license. We’re creating a broker experience through our community and culture. Not only is our success tied to that, but also, the success of the brokers in my office. In the end, it’s about maintaining that community and family feel, whether we’re 24 or 100 brokers.

Final Questions…

What’s your proudest accomplishment?

Five years ago, I fell 25 feet at high velocity and crushed my spine. I spent six weeks in the hospital. One year later, I was able to not only walk, but to step onto cross country skis again. I was overwhelmed by a mix of humbling gratitude.

What’s your No. 1 career goal?

Being able to help brokers get to where they want to be with their goals.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.