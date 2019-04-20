The Key to Agent Productivity: Taking Breaks

While at work, taking a break every hour or so not only gives you the mental reprieve you need to stay fresh, but also reduces health risks such as eye strain, ensuring you’re in tip-top shape to work as productively as possible when you’re officially “on.”

What can you do when you press the pause button? Switch up your routines to stay energized and productive. You can start by alternating the following:

Take a short walk. Get up and stretch those legs. This is a great one to do both when you’re working from home or are sitting in front of your computer at the office. If it’s too cold outside or the weather isn’t cooperating, take a few laps around your home or the office.

This is also a great opportunity to talk to other agents, if you get the chance. Stop by their offices or call them to bounce around any ideas you’ve been working on while also getting in some much-needed time away from the computer screen.

Schedule water refills. This one may sound obvious, but staying hydrated should be a top priority when you’re working—but since you’re typically zoned in on your work, unless you remind yourself to refill your water bottle, it just isn’t happening. Set a daily water intake goal for yourself and schedule breaks for refilling your water so the mission doesn’t go forgotten.

Grab a healthy snack. Since you’re either on-the-go while driving across town to listing and buyer appointments or sitting in front of your computer drumming up business, it can be hard to say no to tempting snack foods that don’t have the best nutritional value. So, plan ahead. Find a spot nearby that sells healthy juices and smoothies and take a walk or drive there during one of your breaks. If you’re staying in during this time, pack simple snacks like an apple or some carrots to help tide you over until your next meal. Your snacks should help reenergize you, rather than slow you down. So next time you get up to snack, walk right past the vending machine that holds your favorite chips and grab a healthy fruit or veggie instead.

Breathe and stretch. Some breaks don’t need to be longer than five minutes. There’s a lot you can do in this timeframe to help get you refocused. Start with some simple stretches:

Lift your elbow and pull your arm across your chest for a nice shoulder stretch. Repeat with your other arm.

Slowly roll your head clockwise and then counter clockwise, tucking your chin into your chest on the downward motion, until you no longer have a stiff neck.

Roll your shoulders forwards and then backwards for 10 repetitions each—you should start to feel a bit of heat and some increased flexibility after this.

For a bigger shoulder stretch, extend your arms out to your sides and draw large circles in the air, going forward for 10 repetitions before doing the same with backward motions. You can also draw smaller circles for an even deeper stretch.

These are great if you’ve been staring at your computer for a while, or if you’ve been driving for long periods of time.

Lastly, don’t forget to breathe. Take mindful, long, deep breaths during your breaks—this is a great tool for reducing your anxiety and clearing your head.

Schedule a break at least every hour, even if it’s just for five minutes at a time. You’ll thank yourself for it when you get through a productive day after which you didn’t go home complaining of a stiff neck, a headache or hunger.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s associate content editor.