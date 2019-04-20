How New Agents Can Stay Productive While on Vacation

Time to go on vacation! With all the hours you put into your new career every week, spending any vacation time thinking about work is likely the last thing you want to do. However, you may not have a choice.

As a new agent, you may not be able to stay completely out of pocket for a week-long vacation. That’s why we’ve created this list of time management tips on how to get work done and enjoy your time away:

Schedule work breaks!

One of the easiest ways to stay productive while on vacation is to block out a few times for work. You don’t even have to schedule a break for every day on vacation. However, if you set aside a few half hour breaks while you’re away and only do work during those times, it’ll help you stay on track and allow you to enjoy the rest of your vacation time with less stress.

Clean up your schedule!

With all the different projects you have scheduled throughout the year, it’s likely that your to-do list could use some cleaning up. Vacation provides the perfect time to handle this task, as clearing things off your schedule and organizing what you have to do in the future likely won’t feel like work, but will make your life easier when you get back home.

Study up!

If you’re planning on going away to a place where you’ll have a ton of time to lounge around—like a beach or a winter cabin—bring along a book! You can finally dig into those new strategies you have bookmarked, or you could even just listen to a real estate podcast. Since you’re just lying around relaxing, it will barely feel like work.

Jameson Doris is RISMedia’s blog/social media editor.