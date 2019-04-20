Surpassing Expectations Every Step of the Way

Quicken Loans Focuses on Speed and Communication to Edge Out the Competition

For Duane Penny, a broker associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Realty, finding a lender that can close deals quickly is key.

With 100 closed transactions under his belt since securing his license in 2012, Penny knows a good thing when he sees it—and with Quicken Loans, his deals have been quick and easy.

“I’ve got to say, at first, I was skeptical,” says Penny. “After I dealt with them, however, I realized they were a top-notch outfit.”

Penny decided to try working with Quicken Loans when one of his buyers was moving from Oregon, crunched for time and at the end of his rope with other lenders. One of Penny’s colleagues suggested Quicken Loans after having success. Penny listened, because he and his buyer needed a solution, fast.

“He’d get passed around from person to person anytime he called his lender,” says Penny. “No one would call him back, and when he finally did get ahold of someone, they couldn’t solve his issue.”

Penny has experienced challenges with lenders, as well.

“I’ve dealt with lenders who can’t get the loan through after overcommitting,” he says.

With Quicken Loans in the picture, however, his client’s needs were finally met. The transaction closed in just two weeks, and every step of the way, Penny felt confident in the loan.

“When you can close a loan in less than 30 days and are able to remain competitive with costs, then it’s a win-win in this business, especially when you’re bidding with multiple offers on the table,” says Penny. “A quick closing lets you step above someone else. It’s like you’re on a pedestal.”

Consumers also see the value in Quicken Loans, especially when it comes to pricing.

“Not only were they able to close quickly and on time, but Quicken Loans beat the other lender, hands down, in overall costs,” says Penny.

Communication is another powerful asset, Penny says. With Quicken Loans, his client wasn’t the only one receiving quick and thorough responses. Quicken Loans team members Patrick and Blake, who dealt with the financial and timeline aspects, were responsive, reliable and available.

“When I couldn’t get ahold of one, the other would call me,” says Penny. “They were organized and knew where things stood with the loan.”

Now, Penny recommends Quicken Loans and is looking forward to using the lender again.

“The closings using Quicken Loans have been very positive, and the clients were very pleased with the end result.”

For more information, please visit www.RealEstate.QuickenLoans.com or call 866-718-9842.