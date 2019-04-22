More Than 50 Title Alliance Offices Across 10 States Participate in ‘Gives Back Week’

Title Alliance held its second annual T.A. Gives Back Week from April 8-12. Throughout the week, over 250 employees across 54 offices in 10 states gave back to their local communities by volunteering their time during paid, work hours. Each office chose their preferred form of service, with some opting to work at food banks or soup kitchens while others donated their time to homeless shelters and animal rescue organizations.

Part of the Title Alliance mission is focused on creating “opportunities for personal and professional growth—one ALLIANCE at a time.” As a company, this means working within the community to foster alliances with neighbors that can help contribute to the society as a whole, as well as the personal growth and development of the team members involved.

“Title Alliance is proud to be in communities that support us, and it’s vital that we serve them as well,” says Jim Campbell, CEO. “We were able to use our time and resources to make a positive impact on our neighbors and our teams.”

Content Square 1.

To facilitate the T.A. Gives Back Week, each employee was given a half-day to use towards the volunteer effort of the office. By the end of the week, over 250 employees across Title Alliance contributed over 1,000 hours of community service across the country. The second year doing so, Title Alliance is proud that giving back has already been established as an important annual tradition.

“Following the event last year, our inspiring employees at Title Alliance were even more excited and enthusiastic for this project,” says Brendan Farrell, chairperson for T.A. Gives Back. “Each office was able to choose something truly close to their hearts to support, forging new alliances. Coming back for a second year means that we can grow even closer to our communities and deepen those connections.”

“T.A. Gives Back is an important way that we can share our culture with partners,” says Lindsay Smith, chief strategy officer. “It is motivating to be able to contribute to the lives of other people in our area. In each of our joint ventures, we hire local and we support local communities with this program. We have a deep and genuine interest in both our employees and communities, which is highlighted in concrete ways across our footprint throughout the week.”

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit www.titlealliance.com.