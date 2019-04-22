MoveEasy Adds Amazon Alexa to Entire Platform

Consumers using Amazon Alexa now can access a free “Concierge for Life” service to help them move into a new home and keep their home in great shape. One of real estate’s leading customized moving and post-transaction service for brokerages, MoveEasy, announced that it has fully integrated its entire platform with Amazon Alexa.

The start-up provides brokerage clients with broker-branded moving assistance and after-the-transaction services that fuses a human concierge with technology and automation.

“MoveEasy’s entire platform is now powered by Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa,” says MoveEasy Co-Founder Ven Ganapathy. “Any moving service or home services assistance that can be requested online or in a conversation with a concierge can be done with Alexa. We’re taking MoveEasy to the next level by combining online technology with human assistance and automation, allowing brokerages to give every one of their clients a free ‘concierge for life.'”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, based in Mason, Ohio, is set to debut the MoveEasy Alexa skillset in early May, giving access to the clients of its more than 550 agents and brokers. MoveEasy is making its Alexa feature free to all its existing brokerage customers, making it available to the clients of more than 30,000 agents and brokers nationwide by the end of May. MoveEasy will include its Alexa feature for new broker customers as part of its standard broker-branded offering.

How Alexa Works With MoveEasy

With the new Amazon Alexa integration with MoveEasy, a brokerage’s agents provide every client access to that brokerage’s unique Alexa skillset. After the client takes a few steps to set up their MoveEasy account on Alexa, they can access the entire skillset. For example, a client can say, “Alexa, ask my concierge if they know of a good moving company.” Alexa will reply using the local brokerage’s name, saying, “Your My Town Realty concierge has found three movers rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau.”

The MoveEasy integration with Alexa even connects each client to the original agent that helped them with their transaction. If a client says, “Alexa, are there any carpet cleaners that my agent recommends?” then Alexa will answer, “Your My Town Realty concierge has found one carpet cleaner that your agent, Jane Smith, recommends. Would you like me to have them call you?” If the client answers yes, this information is shared with a MoveEasy human concierge who places the call. The client does not have to lift a finger—and neither does the agent.

Harnessing the full power of Alexa’s capabilities, MoveEasy taps into Alexa’s ability to schedule tasks and appointments. For example, a client can say, “Alexa, remind me next Thursday to file a change of address with the Post Office”—something MoveEasy can do automatically. To stay on track with their own move, a client can also ask Alexa for help by saying, “Alexa, what are my moving tasks for this week?” and Alexa will share the most recent updates from their MoveEasy checklist.

“The best part is agents and brokerages get immediate access to the power of Alexa,” explains Ganapathy. “Alexa helps keep the agent and brokerage top of mind, something research tells us agents struggle doing. But most importantly, communications channels have evolved from email to text to Facebook and now Alexa. To compete in today’s market, MoveEasy empowers agents to tap into the way more and more consumers are communicating. Alexa is where agents and brokerages need to be and MoveEasy puts them at the cutting edge of this innovation.”

A new MoveEasy brochure featuring the Alexa services offered is available as a PDF.

For more information, please visit moveeasy.com.