First Team Initiates New San Diego Joint Venture With Sand & Sea Investments

First Team Real Estate continues to lead the way in making a difference for consumers across San Diego County. By announcing a joint venture with Sand & Sea Investments, both organizations will unite their strengths to raise the bar of customer service across the county.

Real estate is local, and this merger of two independent, family-owned organizations demonstrates how the San Diego community will benefit from the growth in employment, new lending opportunities and community development projects that are designed to make a positive difference. The two real estate brokerages present some of Southern California’s most impressive concierge-style services; together, agents and clients alike will have the opportunity to benefit from First Team’s title of Southern California’s No. 1 Independent Real Estate Brokerage and Sand & Sea Investments’ potent presence in San Diego. Together, their community outreach and local programs—like First Team’s Military on the Move and Team Kids programs—will display how associates of First Team and Sand & Sea Investments are empowered to make a daily difference in the lives of consumers across San Diego County.

“As a locally-owned and -operated company in the top 1 percent of San Diego County, we here at Sand & Sea Investments look forward to partnering with another award-winning real estate company that complements our family values and motto of placing integrity first,” states Sand & Sea Investments Owner Jeff Grant.

Grant’s success in San Diego real estate stems from his deeply-rooted community involvement. As a Selected Real Estate Advisor to the San Diego Humane Society, a board member with The Century Club of San Diego—hosting the PGA Tour sanctioned event and contributing a collective over $3 million back to the community each year—and a Grievance Committee member with the San Diego Association of REALTORS®, Grant’s heart for the betterment of his home community ideally aligns with First Team’s goal to reach out to and care for their San Diego neighbors. Voted “Best Real Estate Brokerage in San Diego in 2016” and boasting over 300 five-star reviews online, Sand & Sea Investments’ expertise in the San Diego market and over $250 million in local sales volume will give First Team the opportunity to continue its expansion into the San Diego area.

At the start of this year, First Team welcomed 150 agents from Sea Coast Exclusive Properties to initiate their move into the San Diego market. Now, First Team’s footprint grows even more prominent.

“Our joint venture with Sand & Sea Investments will help us continue to broaden our horizons and give us opportunities to expand into communities like Point Loma in San Diego—communities that deserve the high-level service and care that we offer,” states First Team President Michael Mahon.

The brokerage is on track for yet another record sales year. In 2018 alone, First Team welcomed 600 agents to the team, contributing to their overall sales volume of $5.4 billion for that year.

“2019 has been about growing our family and making a difference in the communities we call home,” states the founder and CEO of First Team, Cameron Merage.

With over 2,000 real estate professionals all across Southern California, First Team provides unrivaled services to agents and their clients—including everything from their impressive education department and property management team to their luxury partnerships and their investment into artificial intelligence. With Sand & Sea Investments by their side, First Team will launch further into San Diego County and continue to serve those in their community and beyond.

For more information, please visit www.firstteam.com.