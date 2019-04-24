Halstead Agents Honored With Company-Wide Awards

Halstead has announced its company-wide award recipients recognized for outstanding production by region in 2018. The awards were presented on stage by Diane M. Ramirez, Halstead’s chairman and chief executive officer, and Richard J. Grossman, Halstead’s president, during the Halstead Annual Meeting held at Harlem’s World Famous Apollo Theater on April 11, 2019.

“We congratulate all the recipients of our annual Halstead awards,” said Ramirez. “2018 was an important year for our firm as we embraced and harnessed the power of our fresh rebrand. We are so proud of our dedicated agents, who are among the most skilled and respected in the industry. Their continued success and passion for their work is inspiring.”

The following Halstead agents received regional performance awards:

Manhattan

Top Agent: Richard Orenstein (SoHo)

Top Team (Tie): Harkov Lewis Team (Village)

Top Team (Tie): Louise Phillips Forbes Team (Park Avenue)

Queens

Top Agent: Jonna Stark (Long Island City)

Brooklyn

Top Agent: Joanna Mayfield Marks (Park Slope)

Top Team (Tie): Ban Leow (Bedford Stuyvesant)

Top Team (Tie): Saghir Lewis Team (South Slope)

Upper Manhattan

Top Agent: Louis Pulice (Washington Heights)

Top Team: Krantz and Krantz Team (Harlem)

Bronx and Beyond

Top Agent: Lee Moskof (Riverdale)

Top Team: The Sanjya Tidke Team (Riverdale)

Hamptons

Top Agent: John Scott Thomas “JT” (East Hampton)

Connecticut

Top Agent: Rob Johnson (Greenwich)

Top Team: Eileen Hanford Team (Darien)

New Jersey

Top Agent: Christine Lane (Hoboken)

Top Team: Peter Cossio and Matt Brown (Hoboken)

Halstead agents and staff are incredibly talented and multifaceted within and outside the real estate industry. At the Annual Meeting, several agents and staff took the stage in a talent showcase to entertain their colleagues. Performers included Shirley Ritenour, Ellen Hoffman, Amelia Gewirtz and Cordelia Stephens (all vocals), Raymond Keller (dance) and John Hong, who performed instrumentals with his group, JHM Jams. The meeting concluded with a special performance by the Brooklynettes, the official NBA dancers for the Brooklyn Nets, Halstead’s newest partner. The evening was emceed by Halstead West Side agent Ayo Haynes and Village agent Matt Martin.

