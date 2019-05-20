JP & Associates REALTORSÂ® to Open Franchise in North Carolina

JPAR Franchising, LLC (Franchising Division) has recently entered into an Expansion Agreement to expand the brand’s presence across North Carolina. The first location is set to open in July 2019 and will be located in Charlotte, N.C.

Frank Gay, CEO of JPAR Franchising, LLC, states, “The trajectory of our company’s vision is taking us in directions where we see significant growth and impact. This company was built on the backs of amazing people, not bricks and mortar. We are beyond excited to bring JPAR’s unique Culture of Productivity & Service along with Best in Class Technology of the company’s B.O.S.S.S.™ system and offerings to the agents of North Carolina.”

JP Piccinini, founder/owner of JPAR Brokerage, adds, “The future is bright and what’s possible is endless.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.jpar.net.