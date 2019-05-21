Howard Hanna Adds Linda Harrison to Management Team

Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has named Linda Harrison managing broker of the Lynnhaven office in Virginia Beach, Va.

“Linda’s leadership experience coupled with her business development skills will allow for continued growth and exceptional performance from Howard Hanna Lynnhaven,” says Dennis Cestra, vice president, Howard Hanna Southeast.

Content Square 1.

Content Square 2.

Content Square 3.

Harrison joins Howard Hanna having been a top-producing agent, achieving the Hampton Roads Realtors® Association (HRRA) Circle of Excellence multiple times. Harrison is a leader in the Virginia Beach area, serving as chair of the HRRA Realtor®/Lawyer committee, vice chair of HRRA Governmental Affairs, and an instructor for Alpha School of Real Estate.

Beyond real estate, Harrison is a mother to three young adults, a U.S. Navy veteran, and an avid hiker.

“I am so happy to be joining the Hanna Family. What a fabulous time to be in real estate and such a blessing to able to grow with the Lynnhaven office,” says Harrison.

Prior to real estate, she worked for non-profits, the U.S. Navy and the Virginia Beach Public School System.

“I’ve traveled the world and settled in Hampton Roads because of its beautiful beaches and fabulous communities,” says Harrison.

“Over the last five years, the Howard Hanna Lynnhaven office closed sales volume has grown by over 46 percent. 2018 was a record year for the office and in 2019, they have not slowed down, and are up 33 percent,” says Cestra.

Last year, the Howard Hanna Southeast Region had listing volume of more than $1.1 billion and closed sales volume exceeding $1.25 billion, according to the company.

Howard Hanna Regional Vice President Brenda Reid adds, “Linda brings excitement, enthusiasm and a track record of success to an already great team in Lynnhaven.”

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.