The Top Real Estate Domain, .realtor™

National Reach of That’s Who We R Continues

After the first 30 days, NAR’s national ad campaign had made 484 million impressions and 845,000 people liked, commented and shared ads on social media. That’s Who We R continues to show consumers the REALTOR® difference through features in national media outlets, including Apartment Therapy, The Daily Beast and Vice. See how NAR’s content partnerships are helping further set REALTORS® apart from agents and apps.

RPR® Unveils New Learning Menu

The new RPR® Learning Menu resides within the navigation of the site. It offers users help with links to videos, articles, FAQs and more.