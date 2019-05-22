Financial Perks of Buying a Brand-New Home

If you’re ready to move, buying an older home might have a lower initial cost, but you can also save a lot of money in the long run by buying a house that’s brand new. Many new homes include features that are designed to reduce household expenses, which will make it easier for you to pay your mortgage, utilities and other important bills on time.

Here are a few ways that buying a new house could save you money:

Fewer Costs for HVAC and Electrical Systems

With a new home, you’ll have a heating, air conditioning and ventilation system that’ll likely last a long time, as many modern systems are built with parts made for longevity. Newer HVAC systems are also designed to run more efficiently, meaning your utility bills will be significantly lower than with older systems.

Furthermore, a home with new electrical wiring will mean you won’t have to pay for more outlets to be installed. Old homes have very few outlets with outdated socket types. Overall, newer homes are simply more up-to-date.

Avoiding Plumbing Failures

Old pipes are prone to cracking and leaking, which can result in costly repairs to your plumbing system and other parts of your home. A newly built home will come with a plumbing system that’ll likely feature state-of-the-art pipes and fixtures. With a modern plumbing system, you’ll also be less likely to experience faucet leaks that can make your water bill jump.

Cost-Effective Modern Design

The best new-home builders who specialize in modern design can save you money by building a home from the ground up that can cut many of your household expenses. Insulation materials and techniques have advanced, and low-E glass windows are just one of many enhancements that weren’t available when older homes were built. Having modern construction also means a builder can use new, recycled materials that are just as strong as traditional materials but at a fraction of the cost.

Better Energy Efficiency

Energy efficiency is further enhanced when a modern home has a new roof and foundation. Money is often wasted when old roofs and foundations have cracks that allow heat and cold air to escape. Having a professional modern builder handle the roof ventilation will also help ensure you don’t lose more heat through your roof than you have to, easing the load on your appliances. Having a new foundation in place also means you can ensure that it’s properly sealed when you buy the home. This helps prevent water damage from leaks and flooding that may occur in your area.

Although the initial cost of buying a newly built home may seem like a lot, you could save a great deal of money in repair and maintenance costs later on down the road. Speak to your real estate agent to determine which type of home is best for your situation.