The Yearâ€™s Top 5 Travel Spots

Our increasingly busy lifestyles can often trigger a bit of wanderlust. If youâ€™re wondering where your next vacation should be, consider checking out these top five destinations pinned by Travel and Leisure voyagers:

1. The Adirondacks. New Yorkâ€™s mountain lake region has been luring travelers since the late 19th century with clear lakes, pure air, and 46 high peaks to climb. Stay at the grand and newly renovated Hotel Saranac or at The Point, a sumptuous lakeside resort with elevated woodsy dÃ©cor set on land once owned by the Rockefellers.

2. Alberta, Canada. The rugged, powdery trails at Jasper and Banff should be enough reason to put Alberta on your winter travel wish list. If not, consider the opulent Kananaskis Nordic Spa, just outside of the cities, which just unveiled a collection of hydrotherapy pools as well as salt exfoliation cabins and eucalyptus steam rooms in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies.

3. Alsace, France. This region in the foothills of the Vosges Mountains produces some of the finest wines on the globe, and the stunning Villa RenÃ© Lalique, whose restaurant has two Michelin stars, is the ideal place to start your sojourn. Luxury travelers can elect to see Alsace by boat on a new barge called the Belmond Lilas.

4.Â The Andaman Islands. If youâ€™ve ever dreamed of running away to a remote island, the Andamans may just fulfill the dream. Strung between India and Thailand, the collection of islands boasts unspoiled beaches, clear water, coconut trees and tropical mangroves. Consider one of the 75 luxurious villas at the Radhanagar Beach Resort, or one of the few, more private villas at Jalakara, a charming boutique resort where you can swim in peace among the coral, kayak in the mangroves, or hike the forests of the former banana plantation.

5. Armenia. Alive with the energy of a new, more liberal government, Armenia beckons travelers to its famously beautiful countryside with world-class restaurants and the newly opened Hotel Alexander, part of the Marriottâ€™s Luxury Collection, in Yerevan. For hikers, the Trancaucasian Trail passes through the spa town of Dilijan, the bucolic Dilijan National Park, and a pair of 10th-century Christian monasteries.