Action Equals Progress

You’ve got to take action to make progress. As you head into the start of your career, I wanted to share with you a very simple—and very effective—plan to work.

A: Cold call three hours a week. All the top producers that I know are making six-figure incomes. They are making $100,000 plus a year in their pocket and part of their plan of action is to cold call once a week for three hours. Why would that be a good thing to do? I mean, here are people making six-figure incomes; they probably don’t need to cold call, right? Wrong. They do it to keep their skills sharp and stay on top of their game. Not to mention the fact that cold calling enables them to maintain a high listing inventory in the first place. To become a producer, then a top producer, model their behavior!

B: See two FSBOs a week. Get out of your comfort zone and tap into these motivated sellers. You know that they want to sell, and you have stats on your side that houses that are sold by an agent sell for more than FSBOs. Work that information!

C: See two expireds a week. Again, these are usually motivated sellers!

Now, just looking at letters A, B and C, know that there is a host of opportunities for you to grow your business, the right way, right from the start. For an experienced agent, deploying these pieces of the plan should mean four listing appointments. These practices should allow you to generate at least two.

You can also try something that I personally did. We’ll call it Letter D.

Deploy a listing campaign. I used to go on listing campaigns. For just 30 days, I would list like a madman. I wouldn’t work with buyers at all, except for the “A” buyers. I would just list, list, list, list, list. When I got tired of that and I wanted a mental break, I would go play with buyers. I say “play” because when you build your inventory you don’t need the buyers you see to buy because you already feel accomplished.

Once I got tired of the buyers and I was ready to go back to listing—boom, I would do a listing campaign once again.

Most new agents start with buyers because they feel less intimidated and think they are “easier.” Listing is building a solid foundation for long-term success.

Remember this: real estate is a race, not a sprint. So, you need to pace yourself that way.

