NAGLREP Salutes Real Estate Industry Efforts as Equality Act Passes in House

Bill now moves to Senate and would make discrimination against LGBT community illegal in numerous facets of life including housing

The National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP) joins the real estate industry in celebrating the May 17 historic passing of the Equality Act in the House of Representatives.

The bill would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, public accommodations, public education, federal funding, credit, the jury system and housing.

Previous versions of the Equality Act, introduced in 1974, 2015 and 2017, never reached the floor for a vote.

“This is a monumental step for the LGBT community in our continued fight for equality,” said Jeff Berger, founder of NAGLREP. “NAGLREP and our Policy Committee worked very closely with Congressman David Cicilline (D-R.I.), who sponsored the bill, along with the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) to generate awareness and support for the bill within the housing industry. It has been gratifying to see so many in our industry publicly support the bill.”

Berger pointed out that NAGLREP partners HSF Affiliates, Realogy, and RE/MAX, along with Bank of America, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo were part of a group of approximately 200 major U.S. firms that joined HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act. The National Association of Realtors® was one of nearly 500 major associations to publicly back the Equality Act.

“NAGLREP has played such an important role in driving home the importance of the Equality Act in the real estate industry,” said David Stacy, HRC Government Affairs Director. “The organization has done a great job in articulating how discrimination has negatively impacted LGBT homeownership levels and their voice has been greatly appreciated. We will continue to work with NAGLREP to get the bill through the Senate and hopefully signed into law.”

NAGLREP recently released its third annual LGBT Real Estate Report which identified that LGBT homeownership rates are currently at 49 percent, far below the 64 percent national mark, along with how discrimination has impacted the low number.

Stacy pointed out that those interested should contact their U.S. Senator and voice support for the Equality Act.

Visit www.naglrep.com for more information.