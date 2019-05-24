Realty ONE Group Partners With California HomeSmart Franchisee

As a fast-growing company known for breaking down barriers, Realty ONE Group has partnered with HomeSmart Evergreen Realty CEO Randy Rector to operate its seven Orange County and Inland Empire-based California offices. All of the offices will remain in the Realty ONE Group family. Rector will continue to simultaneously operate his existing HomeSmart offices.

“The change in our industry is fast and furious. We take it seriously and we’ll continue to do everything we can to give our real estate professionals the advantage in a competitive marketplace,” says Realty ONE Group CEO and Founder Kuba Jewgieniew. “We’ve been working for months on several of these new initiatives that will change the game of real estate franchising and create new possibilities for not only our real estate professionals, but for title, mortgage and our consumers within our industry.

“Nothing will change for the foreseeable future, including fees. The best way to reach scale is to partner with ambitious leaders like Randy to create new business opportunities and give our agents a real retirement plan,” says Jewgieniew, who is also meeting with other franchise owners outside of HomeSmart and conversations have been very positive.

Rector has been operating a HomeSmart Evergreen Realty franchise since 2005.

“This was an exciting opportunity for me to invest in a brand that continually generates innovative ideas, systems and processes,” says Rector. “Our Realty ONE Group professionals can expect the same great experience from their offices and more as the company continues to push boundaries and create new opportunities for them to be successful in their business.”

Jewgieniew and his Realty ONE Group leadership team are just beginning to roll out the fractional ownership model that will allow real estate professionals to share in profits and build a retirement program of their own, a move Jewgieniew knows will boost franchise sales and recruiting.

To find new ways to help its real estate professionals and franchise owners build on their long-term financial goals, Realty ONE Group is announcing plans to expand on its ancillary service offerings, like title and mortgage, and for the first time in the industry, will offer fractional ownership in these ventures, according to a company statement. This means that everyone, both Realty ONE Group affiliates and others, will have an opportunity to own a portion of these businesses, creating long-term wealth and opportunities to build on their retirement.

The company’s ultimate goal is to be in 1,000 cities in 100 countries, with 1,000 locations and 100,000 real estate professionals.

Realty ONE Group has been named one of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors by Entrepreneur Magazine and now operates more than 200 locations in 35 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., and Canada. The company also just celebrated its 14th anniversary on May 1 with its traditional ONE Day of giving back to the community.

