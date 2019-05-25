Gaining a Leg Up in Today’s Competitive Market

Florida-Based Broker/Owner Unlocks the Power of Realtors Property Resource®

Neal Oates, Jr., broker/owner of World Renowned Real Estate, opened the Hollywood, Fla.-based business in 2014 to provide world-class home marketing services to the world’s most discerning clients, serving North Miami-Dade and all of Broward County.

“Specializing in single-family residential real estate, as well as international buyers and luxury homeowners, I’m always trying to find ways to compete with big franchises and level the playing field,” says Oates. “One of the things I found to help do that is Realtors Property Resource® (RPR®).”

Having become an advocate and in-depth user of RPR in 2017, over the last couple of years, Oates has trained his team members to use RPR, implementing it across all aspects of his business.

Oates can’t say enough about the company’s training. “RPR does a great job as far as the trainers they provide, as well as the webinars they host. The platform even lets me direct the information for the purposes I need, so I can go in and look at reports and get out of it exactly what I’m looking for.”

In addition, RPR allows Oates’ agents to respond to inquiries from current and prospective clients in a matter of seconds, with a few clicks of a button.

“Once you put in all the contact info, photos and office info, you can run reports from your phone in no time at all,” says Oates, who explains that a response time of seconds could make or break a deal in today’s current environment. “To be able to pull a report while I’m speaking to someone at an open house provides the perception that I’m better than the agent they saw at the last open house who still hasn’t gotten them the information.”

Another huge win is the fact that the information isn’t only coming from MLSs, but tax records, as well.

“We don’t have to go out and get a third-party system or find a new way to do CMAs or market activity reports, because all of the information from the shared MLSs is being poured into RPR,” says Oates.

While the platform is one of the most cost-efficient and time-effective products Oates has ever used, it’s also a boon when it comes to wowing both existing and potential clients.

“Clients let down their guard a little when they see this because it makes me look professional,” says Oates. “Customers also like that they can see where the information is coming from and if any adjustments are made by the agent. They can see that we’re not just pulling numbers from out of the air.”

One of Oates’ favorite things about RPR is that it allows company branding, and can be customized to reinforce the brand name on generated reports. Additionally, RPR’s Broker Tool Set allows him to customize it for his brokerage.

“This gives us a leg up and puts us right up there next to the big guys,” adds Oates. “RPR has so much content that those who dive into it and customize it to meet their needs will get so much out of it.”

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.