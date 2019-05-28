Window to the Law: How to Handle Negative Reviews

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s e-News.

Research shows that a large percentage of consumers check online reviews before choosing a product, service or a business. But, this can be frustrating when you find yourself the target of online reviews that are fake or completely inaccurate. Watch the new Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to learn general tips for dealing with negative online reviews, and steps you can take to defend yourself against fake negative reviews on major online platforms like Facebook, Yelp, Google, and several real estate websites.

