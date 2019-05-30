3 Tips to Navigate Facebook’s New Changes

After receiving a large amount of backlash over their privacy scandal, Facebook has been working to regain the trust of their users. Their latest announcement seems to be tailored to this goal, and, while it is positive news for users, it may not be as well received by businesses.

Facebook announced the introduction of a “Clear History” tool that allows users to delete or limit off-site activity that advertisers use for their targeted ad campaigns. This means that if you’re targeting users who are searching for homes in your area, they can opt out of seeing your ads. To make sure that you’re still using your advertising power in the best way, here are three tips to help you navigate this change:

Focus on Content

While targeted ads are an easy way to get in front of users, many find it a bit creepy to see an ad for something they were just Googling. Users will need to opt in to this new program, so, while you shouldn’t drop your advertising altogether, focus on creating meaningful connections. If you already have a decent social media presence and a number of followers, ask previous clients to write reviews on your page. Word-of-mouth and referrals are the top ways many agents are found. In fact, according to the National Association of REALTORS® , 74 percent of buyers would use their agent again or recommend their agent to others. Use this untapped potential to your advantage.

If you’re still working on growing your followers, consider joining local Facebook groups to establish yourself in the community. Create a few posts detailing your favorite spots or businesses around town. If followers of the group are looking to move to the area, they’ll already begin to recognize you and can ask you for advice. By doing this, you’re able to build relationships with prospective clients and stay top-of-mind.

Spread Out Your Marketing

While Facebook is a social media giant, it’s a good rule of thumb to spread your advertising across a few platforms rather than focusing all of your attention on one. For example, instead of concentrating all of your efforts on Facebook targeted ads, consider running something through Twitter or Pinterest.

In addition to this, consider looking into Google Adwords. Unlike Facebook targeting, Google allows you to target consumers based on intent. More specifically, it allows you to engage with consumers based on where they are in their buying or selling process. It’s also important to tailor ads to fit the way people will search for you or they won’t be able to find you. Consider who you want your ads to attract and then make sure they connect.

Create Meaningful Connections.

Advertising can be a great way to get in front of consumers, but it is not the end-all of marketing. Tried-and-true methods like blog posts and email campaigns are also effective ways to connect online. Be transparent with your approach and look for ways to help potential clients. A focus piece on summer activities in your area or a feature covering a new restaurant can help you build trust with consumers, which will hopefully turn into a lasting professional relationship.

If you’re looking to build your social presence, let Homes.com help! Our team of social media experts can help you find and engage with your audience. Learn more about Homes.com Social Fuel at marketing.homes.com.

Patty McNease is vice president of Brand Marketing at Homes.com.