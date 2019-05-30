Profile Information for Social Media REsource Users

ACESocial users will notice a lock icon near many of the fields in the Profile section. The lock icon indicates that the fields cannot be changed here in ACESocial, it must be changed from the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices REsource Center.

If you need to make any changes to your ACESocial profile but the field is locked, please log into your Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices REsource Center and make changes there. Please allow up to 24 hours for the information in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices REsource Center to appear in your ACESocial Profile section.