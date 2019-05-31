How Weekend Lag Time Can Ramp Up Your Business

What’s that? You’ve looked at your calendar for the weekend and you realized you’ve got some down time? While it’s great to get some relaxation time in, as a new agent, you don’t want to hit a dry spell just when you need new leads the most. This is the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the lag time by putting a plan in place to ramp up your business.

Sure, quarterly or biannual business meetings are where you get the brunt of your planning done, but it doesn’t hurt to review your action plan every few weeks to make sure everything is going smoothly, especially at the start of your career—and, you don’t want to miss out on any opportunities that you just weren’t aware of the last time you sat down and talked business strategies.

So, what can you do this weekend to tighten up your business model?

Step 1: Go over your existing business plan. Notice any action items you’ve let go by the wayside in the past few weeks? Implement a new strategy to put these back into play and ensure they don’t go forgotten again. This could mean that you take care of the items in question yourself, or, if you didn’t get to them the first time around, this may be a good time to look into a system that can help you more easily achieve your goals.

Step 2: Tweak any strategies that just don’t make sense anymore because of market shifts, changes within the business or innovations that have introduced a simpler method of getting your desired end result. As a new agent, you don’t want to get stuck in a rut—it’s the age of innovation and there are great tech solutions out there! A great way to do this? Check in with your fellow REALTORS®. What systems do they have in place that help them achieve what you’re looking to achieve? Some quick online research may reveal tech systems that could really benefit your business.

Step 3: Get it all in writing. With everything else going on during the weekend, besides the usual listing appointments or showings, this free time could prove unproductive if you don’t take the time to formally put these new action items into either an email, a reminder to fellow members if you are on a team, or in handwritten notes in your business planner, if you prefer to have a tangible course of action.

Errands and brunch aside, you can use your rare free weekend time to truly transform your business. It just takes a little dedication and a lot of focus, especially if the beautiful weather and enticing events are calling your name. Just remember, the more you can plan ahead, the less superfluous work you’ll have to do in the long run, freeing up your future weekends so you can enjoy a more balanced life.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s associate content editor. RISMedia is the residential real estate industry’s definitive source for news and information. Email Liz your real estate news ideas at ldominguez@rismedia.com.