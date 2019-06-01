Q1 Home Prices Up 1.1 Percent

In the first quarter of 2019, home prices rose 1.1 percent, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) Home Price Index (HPI). From Feb. to March 2019, home prices rose 0.1 percent. Based on Census division:
Pacific
Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington
Change MoM in Prices: 0%
Change YoY in Prices: 3.7%
Mountain
Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming
Change MoM in Prices: 0.7%
Change YoY in Prices: 7.1%
West North Central
Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota
Change MoM in Prices: 1.1%
Change YoY in Prices: 5.8%
West South Central
Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas
Change MoM in Prices: 0.3%
Change YoY in Prices: 4.4%
East North Central
Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin
Change MoM in Prices: -0.8%
Change YoY in Prices: 5.1%
East South Central
Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee
Change MoM in Prices: -0.4%
Change YoY in Prices: 6.2%
New England
Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont
Change MoM in Prices: -0.6%
Change YoY in Prices: 4.4%
Middle Atlantic
New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania
Change MoM in Prices: 0.8%
Change YoY in Prices: 3%
South Atlantic
Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South California, Virginia, West Virginia
Change MoM in Prices: 0.1%
Change YoY in Prices: 5.6%
The HPI is based on data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and accounts for conforming, conventional mortgages in the single-family space.
Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency