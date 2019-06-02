NAR Broker Tip of the Month: Keep Agent Safety Top of Mind Year-Round

Here are four safety steps from NAR’s REALTOR® Safety Program that brokers can use with their agents:

Create a company policy that requires all new and potential clients to show identification before they’re shown a property. Encourage your agents to use Trust Stamp’s REALTOR® Safety Tool, which is free to members of NAR, and empowers them to verify the identity and trustworthiness of potential clients in just a few clicks.

Create a customized Office Safety Action Planand review it on a regular basis with agents and staff. This includes a checklist of basic safety procedures that agents should follow.

Use NAR’s Safety Presentationfor your office training program.

Regularly share NAR safety survey data and infographics with agents during sales meetings to create an open dialog about safety. Sharable content available from NAR includes the 2018 Member Safety Report, safety flyers, videos, and more.