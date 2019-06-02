Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Fuels Continued Strategic Growth of BHGRE Haven Properties in Central California

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate has announced it has empowered another strategic acquisition for a valued member of its network, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties, with the affiliated brokerage’s acquisition of San Luis Obispo Realty. The combined company will do business as Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties, doubling its agent count and marketshare to become one of the largest real estate firms in San Luis Obispo County, Calif.

This marks the brokerage’s second major expansion since joining the franchise network in 2016, highlighting how Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate helps affiliated brokers identify, assess and seize smart growth opportunities.

Broker/Owner Gavin Payne acquired San Luis Obispo Realty a year after acquiring Morro Bay Realty, another acquisition executed with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. By working collaboratively with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Payne has demonstrated that strategic acquisitions can be executed with efficiency. The broker’s and brand’s shared focus of marketshare growth, cost savings and cultural alignment helps ensure a successful transaction.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate works with their brokers/owners on a regular basis to identify and structure unique and smart growth opportunities. This latest milestone will enable Payne to utilize the former San Luis Obispo Realty office as the combined entity’s new headquarters, providing a modernized workspace and ample room to accommodate the company’s ongoing expansion. This realignment, combined with an increased market presence, enhances the brokerage’s ability to provide the luxury concierge service that has been integral to its success.

By joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Network, San Luis Obispo Realty’s agents will benefit from the broad suite of resources, technology and marketing materials to fuel their businesses. The San Luis Obispo Realty leadership team will remain with the company as agents and broker associates.

“Gavin is a proactive leader,” says Sherry Chris, president and CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. “He not only recognizes, but capitalizes on transformational growth opportunities provided by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate to help him achieve his goal of becoming the leading brokerage in the region. Gavin’s story is one of many exciting examples within the BHGRE network of exponential growth opportunities that exist for visionary broker/owners and our brand. It is our privilege to support Gavin as he and his team continue to expand his company’s influence in Central California.”

“This acquisition is another significant milestone in our growth story, which was again made possible thanks to our affiliation with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate,” says Payne. “The brand’s guidance has been crucial to ensure an efficient, culturally-aligned transaction. The management team and agents of San Luis Obispo Realty are a welcome addition to the BHGRE Haven Properties family. Their cultural alignment with our company, service excellence and integrity will form a strong foundation for real estate leadership in our market. We look forward to supporting our new team members to help enhance their careers and support exceptional experiences for their clients.”

For more information, please visit www.bhgre.com.