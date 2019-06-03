Tips for Creatively ‘Enlarging’ Those Tiny Rooms

More space is one of the must-haves of just about everyone looking for a home, but if you happen to have a home on the market that has tiny rooms, it doesn’t mean there won’t be any interest in the property. It just means you may have to do some things to jazz it up.

A small room doesn’t necessarily translate into an uninteresting room, and there are numerous design tricks you can do to make it more eye-catching, starting with clearing it out as best you can so clutter doesn’t get in the way.

It’s a good idea to create a singular focal point in the room, such as adding a colorful pattern to the bed in a bedroom, setting a dining room table as if you’re having a lavish dinner party or adding a comfortable chair in the living room. The idea is not to have too much furniture around these items so they appear larger than they are. Having one large painting as opposed to several on the walls is also better for aesthetics.

Light will enhance a room and can make it appear larger than it really is. This doesn’t mean, however, that you want to add a bulky lamp that takes up too much space. The less items clamoring for attention, the better.

Use bright colors throughout the house. Icy blues and cream colors are lauded as the best color combinations that can really make a tiny room seem bigger. Conversely, heavy, dark colors absorb light and can make a small space seem even smaller. It is all about illusion. Light and brightly colored walls are more reflective making a space feel open and airy.

Consider adding mirrors or glass to a room to also help with size, as they give an impression that a room is larger than it really is.

When it comes to a small kitchen, keep things organized in cabinets and not laying around on the counters. Smaller chairs or stools are also better, as is a round table instead of a square one.

A small space doesn’t have to lead to tiny interest. With the right design, furniture and color usage, you can make a small room leave a big impression.