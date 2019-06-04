These 5 Rooms Are Key to Family Buyers

Do you have a home for sale in a great family neighbourhood? With reputable schools, plenty of greenspace and friendly neighbours nearby, you might be tempted to market it to young or growing families. These five rooms, however, are what will really sway buyers with a babe (or two!).

Kitchen

A kitchen that’s functional, durable and open-concept (so parents can keep an eye on the kids while they’re busy prepping dinner) is key.

Bathroom

Another room that gets a lot of use from families, your main bathroom should have up-to-date plumbing and be free of water damage. After all, it will have to endure a lot. If you’re thinking of renovating, keep in mind that a bath tub is essential for most families with small children, so think twice before swapping it out for a standalone shower.

Basement

All kids need a place to blow off some steam, and in Canada, when it’s freezing outside, that usually ends up being the basement. A finished basement can go a long way to encouraging family buyers, even if it’s pretty basic.

Laundry

With kids, the laundry can pile up. If you have the space, consider adding some elements that make the laundry room as welcoming as it is utilitarian. This could include front-loading machines with a butcher block across the top for folding space, lots of closed storage, even heated floors if you feel like splurging.

Mudroom

As any parent knows, getting kids ready in the morning can be a struggle at worst, or just a mess at best. Outfitting your mudroom with plenty of storage, durable flooring that’s easy to clean and maybe even a sink if you have room, can be a lifesaver for young families.