5 Spring and Summer Decor Trends for Home Sellers

While timeless and neutral is usually the way to go when staging your home for sale, it can also be fun to play with seasonal or emerging trends, as long as it’s in moderation. This gives your home a slightly contemporary edge, while ensuring that potential buyers can still see themselves in the space, regardless of their style. Speaking of Canadian décor trends for the spring and summer, here are some of our favourites:

Animal Print

Just like in the fashion world, animal print seems to be having a moment in interior design. To avoid overwhelming your space, stick to prints with neutral colours—like snake print or light-coloured leopard print—and experiment with small items, like cushions or a small ottoman.

Abstract Rugs

Not only do they make a space feel warm and inviting, but rugs with an abstract print element have a crisp, modern feel. If you’re feeling bold, try one with strong colours. If not, stick to a more neutral palette.

Brass Finishes

With its rich and luxurious look, brass finishes are popping up everywhere, from bathroom fixtures to chair legs. If you’re not in the market for a new piece of furniture, consider spray painting an existing item, like a small bookshelf or the legs on your accent chairs.

Fringes

Going for a boho look? You’re in luck! Fringes are in and they can be as subtle or as dramatic as you like. An oversized fringe wall hanging or light fixture can really brighten up a hallway, but if that seems like too much, try a fringed blanket in a neutral color thrown over your bed.

Pampas Grass

Move over snake plants and trailing vines, pampas grass the newest botanical trend to take over Instagram. This fluffy, straw-colored grass looks striking, yet still neutral, displayed in an oversized vase on a console table.