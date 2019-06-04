How to Treat Homesickness in a New Home

Have you recently moved across Canada for a job? Maybe you’ve just left home for the first time. No matter what your reason for moving, starting over in a new city can be isolating and overwhelming, even when it’s kind of exciting too. It’s totally normal to feel lonely, anxious and to miss your old life and social group. Here’s how to deal with that homesickness while building a new life for yourself.

Give yourself permission to feel. It’s normal to have good and bad days when adjusting to a new home. Giving yourself permission to feel lonely sometimes goes a long way to lessening anxiety. Let yourself experience the feeling and remind yourself that it’s only temporary.

Start a new routine. Routines are familiar and allow you to get acclimatized to your new environment. They’re also a great way to meet new people. Carve out a routine for where you buy groceries or grab a coffee in the morning, where you go for walks or spend downtime. Even bedtime and mealtime routines go a long way to establishing comfort.

Stay connected, in moderation. While it’s totally normal to want to check in with friends or family from home, it should only be a small part of your routine. Maybe a daily email or a phone call on the weekends. While it’s comforting to keep in touch, make the focus of your days creating a new life.

Be open with others. Unless you’ve moved to a secluded island with no neighbours for miles, chances are you’ll be forced to interact with people, be it at work, school or in your neighbourhood. Embrace these connections and don’t be afraid to share that you’re new in town and miss home. People might be more inclined to include you in social activities and many others can likely identify with your plight.