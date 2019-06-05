3 Reasons Buyers Aren’t Putting in an Offer

Your home might have some features that need updating. Focus on these if you’re having trouble selling.

Textured Ceilings

The popcorn days are gone. Detailed ceilings are hard to clean and look very dated. Consider smoothing them out.

Wall Effects

Does your Canadian home have wood paneling or loud wallpaper? This could have buyers running the other way. Go with neutral paint instead.

Carpeting

Those hard to clean shag carpets have to go. They can also hold in bad smells. Install hardwood for a better chance at selling.

These are relatively simple fixes. Take care of these items for a faster sale.