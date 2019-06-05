3 Things You Don’t Want to Sacrifice During Your Home Search

Canadian homes can be expensive. So think about what’s crucial instead of desired. Don’t skimp on these…

Electrical Work

Whether new-build or heritage, the home’s wiring should be inspected. You’ll need electricity working on a daily basis. Ignoring problems can be dangerous.

Home Inspection

Don’t skip this step. An inspection could save you headaches down the road. And it can save you money too. Use this as a bargaining tool.

Location

Look at crime rates and commuting distances. Even if you can’t afford your ideal neighborhood, location is important.

These factors could impact your day-to-day so pay close attention to them.