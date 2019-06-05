Bedroom Staging Mistakes to Avoid

When selling, avoid these mistakes. They could cost you in the long run.

Using the wrong paint color. Dark paint can make the room feel claustrophobic, especially during dark Canadian winters. Too bright, however, and you can alienate buyers.

Keeping the wall-to-wall carpet. They’re hard to clean and look dated. They’re also troublesome for people with allergies. Replace them with easy to clean hardwood.

Not having enough greenery. Houseplants can bring serenity. They can also increase vibrancy. Help improve moods when buyers visit by adding some plants.

Having the wrong-sized rug. Make sure the rug fits the space. Your bed and both nightstands should just fit on it.

A properly staged bedroom can help make your home more attractive.