Moving Costs You May Have Overlooked

Buying a home? You’ll have to juggle various expenses. Don’t forget about these costs.

Fees for Oversized or Delicate Items

Any bulky or hard to move items? A moving company might charge you an extra fee. Think a piano or something that needs assembling.

Mail Forwarding

Changing your mailing address can be easy to forget. Canada Post will do it for you for a small fee. This service only lasts six or seven months.

Land Transfer Tax

In Canada, this fee is added onto the transaction. Once the property title officially passes, you’ll see the charge.

Moving can be costly. Being prepared can help ease the burden.