New-Build Homes: Potential Challenges

Canadian’s housing boom has spiked new-build purchases. While appealing, there are some shortcuts you should look out for.

Cheap or Poorly-Laid Flooring

Make sure your floors will stand up to daily wear. You don’t want them to scuff or scratch easily. Look for gaps between planks too.

Knockoff Appliances

Not necessarily bad, just make sure you get what you were promised. Some high-end brands also manufacture lower-end appliances.

Minimal Electrical Work

Is the wiring safe? Is there enough light? Check the outlets and fixtures up front.

Builder’s Paint

Paint the walls when you move in. Don’t stick with builder’s paint. It’s chalky and scuffs easily.

Builder shortcuts can become cosmetic challenges or functional obstacles. Look for these before you buy.