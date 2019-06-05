Red Flags Your Agent Will Look For

Having an agent by your side can save you money and time. Here are some red flags they’ll look for.

Plumbing

Leaky pipes could spell trouble. An agent will point out water stains or hidden signs of mold.

HVAC System

Don’t sacrifice heating and cooling. Is there an issue? A real estate agent can recommend a service provider.

Roof

Repairing a roof can be costly. Your agent can find out the age and condition of the roof.

Electrical

Wiring problems can be dangerous. Check in with your agent for a good resource. Make sure the system is not overloaded.

Real estate agents will bring challenges to your attention, saving you time and money.