100 Days to Greatness

Every day we change on a cellular level, and we get to direct that change!

Here’s an exciting thought as you take on a new career path: Every single day, 1 percent of the cells in our bodies are replaced. So, do the math. That means every 100 days we are changed on a cellular level. For a lot of us that means a whole lot of hope! You see, if you don’t like something about the way you are—or you want to be a better person this year, physically, emotionally, professionally—it all starts with what you do every day!

We have the ability to drive the change we want to see in ourselves by our thoughts and actions each day. Just like when you eliminate the junk food and sugar and start to feed your body good, healthy food—and drink the 327 glasses of water (that might be an exaggeration) they say you should drink daily—you see your body change for the better, the same is true for our minds. Eliminate the negative and replace your thoughts with positive affirmations, declarations and brain fuel, and you’ll begin to see the change reflected in your personal and professional life as well.

Don’t get too crazy and try to change everything at once. It’s too hard to focus that way. Think laser beam, not firehose! One of the things we teach agents is to use charts and tools to help them focus on those things that will take them to their NEXT LEVEL®.

I’d like to recommend that you identify just three things in each of these categories that are most vital that you can begin to change over the next six months:

Physical Environment Business/Career Finances Health Family and Friends Romance Personal Growth Fun and Recreation

When used in conjunction with a vision board, you can see powerful results in a relatively short time. Think about all the ways you can create positive change in your life and career this year, starting right now!

You’ve got this. I’m here to help, with a passionate community of Power Agents® that can be there for you as well. Learn more at www.ThePowerProgram.com/NewAgentSuccess.

