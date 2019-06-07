5 Tips for Asking For a Raise

Asking for a raise can be an artform. Here are a few helpful hints.

1. Start with your overall professional goals and talk about the future to show you’re driven and committed.

2. List any recent outstanding accomplishments.

3. Ask for feedback, which opens the door into a discussion about your performance.

4. Focus on why you deserve a raise, never why you need it.

5. If your request is denied, use this as an opportunity to ask when your boss may be willing to reconsider.

Or, find out what you could improve upon that may inspire a future raise.